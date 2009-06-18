Andrew Apostolou is a Senior Program Manager at Freedom House.

Today, Mir Hussein Mousavi organized a demonstration in which he reportedly turned out as many, if not more people, than he did for Monday's giant protest. His supporters mostly wore black and carried candles in a vigil that took them from southern Tehran to past Beyt-e Rahbari, the official residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's theocratic leader.

As importantly, Mousavi personally attended the rally. Mousavi's people have been on Tehran's streets four straight days in a row, an important affirmation of the strength of the movement. By contrast, Ahmadinejad's supporters have only demonstrated once, in a state-organized rally in Tehran on Tuesday. Ahmadenijad himself did not attend--he was at an international summit in Russia--and the rally was later mocked after the main pro-regime newspaper, Keyhan, increased the numbers with the aid of Photoshop.

In Tehran, Mousavi has clearly done a better job than his rival of uniting his supporters and swaying international opinion. And as the turmoil stretches into its second week, there are two very important factors for the Greens to consider: First, the regime's security forces have been stretched. The number of protests across all of Iran has been impressive--outside of Tehran, there have been protests in in Sari, Tabriz, Isfahan, Kerman, and Rasht, to name just a few--and they have prevented the police from concentrating and crushing dissent as they did during the student uprising in Tehran in 1999 and the 1992 Mashhad riots. Although regime violence still seems to be continuing in the provinces, the scope of protests is making the security forces' job more difficult.