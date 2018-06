Ezra Klein has an exclusive: He's got what looks like a provisional outline for a new health plan from the Senate Finance Committee. Of note: Subsidy levels would stop at 300 percent of the poverty line, rather than 400 percent; there'd be no public plan, just some version of Senator Kent Conrad's "co-ops"; the employer obligation remains undefined. This is not encouraging. He's got a write-up, along with PDFs of the circulating paper, here.

--Jonathan Cohn