Kate Sheppard has a handy overview of the big energy bill that just passed out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Bottom line: Environmentalists despise the bill, and it's likely to undergo heavy surgery on the Senate floor. The biggest brawl will likely be over offshore drilling:

A major concern for enviros and for some senators is that the bill would allow oil and gas drilling up to 10 miles off parts of the Florida coast, lifting a ban on drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that Congress instated two and a half years ago.

Also, expect wrangling over the renewable-energy mandates and funding for new energy technologies—a lot of which could flow to coal and nuclear:

The bill includes a renewable electricity standard (RES) that’s weaker than the one being considered in the House as part of the Waxman-Markey climate and energy bill. The version in the Senate bill would require utilities to draw 15 percent of their electricity from renewable sources or energy-efficiency measures by 2021. Renewable-energy advocates have said that even the House version—which requires 20 percent of power to come from renewables and efficiency by 2020—is far too weak to make much a difference.

One of the notable dynamics in the ongoing climate/energy debate is that the House and Senate are taking two completely different approaches. In the House, Henry Waxman decided to put all his eggs into one bill: The American Clean Energy and Security Act includes a cap-and-trade regime for carbon emissions, a renewable-energy mandate for utilities, strict efficiency standards for buildings and appliances, money for various alternatives to fossil fuels, funding for smart-grid and electric-vehicle infrastructure…

The Senate, however, is doing climate and energy in piecemeal fashion. Barbara Boxer's Environment and Public Works Committee will oversee the regulation of greenhouse gases and crafting of a carbon cap-and-trade regime. Boxer's committee skews more liberal than the House energy committee, so their version of a carbon cap may turn out to be more stringent than Waxman's. (Earlier this week, Boxer told reporters that she was hoping to build off the Waxman-Markey framework, and could potentially crack down on offsets and strengthen the short-term targets for emission targets.)