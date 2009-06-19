The three House committees will be releasing their version of health care legislation. And according to people familiar with its contents, people like me are going to like it a lot better than what we've been getting out of either of the two Senate committees this week.

So far, I know just one detail--something that hasn't gotten much discussion in the reform debate so far, but perhaps offers a hint of the kind of legislation we'll see.

Medicare Part D, the privately administered drug benefit for seniors, famously has a "donut hole"'--a gap in which coverage stops, altogether, until a recipient has spent a great deal more money. In other words, if you're on Medicare Part D, you pay about a quarter of your drug bills until you've purchased prescriptions worth $2,700. After that, you pay the entire bill for any drugs you pay, until the total reaches $6,154. Then the coverage kicks back in and covers everything. (Details here.)

It's confusing and, from an actuarial standpoint, illogical. It's also bad for beneficiaries, since it tends to penalize the chronically ill and has been shown, by studies, to leave many of them rationing--hmmm, where have we seen that word--their own medicaiton. As a recent Kaiser Family Foundation study put it: