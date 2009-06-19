George W. Bush made some headlines the other day when he seemed to criticize Obama for trying to close Gitmo. More remarkable than the criticism, though, was where he made it: During a paid speech to a group called the Manufacturer & Business Association in Erie, Pennsylvania. (I wonder if Dunder Mifflin is a member.) Granted, pretty much all post-presidential buckraking is grubby, but this seems especially grubby. The Flickr feed from Bush's appearance really has to be seen. This is my favorite shot.

--Jason Zengerle

