The proposal also recognizes the primacy of metropolitan areas and plans to focus investments in those places through a merit-based discretionary program, rather than just thinly spreading state-formula dollars around. It would also establish a "livability" office that would highlight the connections between transportation and issues like housing, climate change, and energy independence.

The big question will be how to fund this major overhaul. U.S. gas consumption has dropped to historically low levels, which means less gas-tax revenue, causing the federal checking account to run dry. There aren't even enough funds to finance the existing $286-billion transportation program through the summer. A gas-tax increase of a few cents per gallon would be necessary to sustain current spending obligations.

That's why the announcement made earlier this week by Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood was so intriguing. The administration is essentially seeking an 18-month authorization that will be paid for by an infusion of money from general revenues, rather than seeking a gas-tax increase. Details are still forthcoming, but the administration's main goal appears to be to plug the immediate hole in the Highway Trust Fund, while providing some space to test out critical policy concepts, like using cost-benefit analysis "to make better investment decisions."

The federal government can also use that time to assess two discretionary programs funded by the stimulus bill: the $8 billion in high-speed-rail grants and the $1.5 billion in capital investment grants. Both will rely heavily on a rigorous examination of the benefits and costs of proposed projects, with a focus on delivering results such as stimulating the economy, promoting environmental sustainability, and strengthening communities. That's a far cry from how the federal program operates today.

Oberstar should be lauded for the notable improvements and advances in transparency and benchmarking and for this bold and aggressive plan. He and the committee's ranking Republican, John Mica, are right to call for action and to eschew the kind of delay that has characterized every federal transportation law of the last 30 years. But at this time of fiscal uncertainty the nation needs a program that guarantees the highest returns on investment, measures what counts, and gets us what we pay for.