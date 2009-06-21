TNR film critic Stanley Kauffmann defends his reputation for reviewing films that never reached audiences outside of New York.
This interview is part of a wider celebration of Stanley Kauffmann's 50 years at The New Republic. For more interviews with senior editor Ruth Franklin, choice reviews from Kauffmann's illustrious career, and more, visit our Kauffmann site.
--Ben Eisler
Check out the latest on TNRtv:
Scheiber: Settling the Debate Over "Too Big To Fail"
Union Leader Andy Stern Slams Grassley's Health Plan