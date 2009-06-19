There's a also public plan. And it's a strong public plan. At least initially, payment rates will be pegged to Medicare, although the precise mechanism isn't clear to me.

The financing? Well, that's the catch. And it's a big one. It's still unspecified, although Energy and Commerce Chairman Henry Waxman says it will be a combination of system savings, empoyer contributions, and new revenues.

The public plan will set off opposition, surely: That sound you hear is the health insurance lobby, (some) physician organizations, and other interest groups furiously dialing their public relationships firms, to cue the attack ads. But the House leaders seem altogether ready for that fight. Indeed, the most striking thing to me right now is not so much what's in the bill but the way the committee leaders are promoting it. No hedging, no efforts to be coy about what they're rolling out.

Businesses don't want an employer mandate? Docs don't like the public plan rates? The House leaders are ready with their answers (although they're also ready with some sweeteners, like a solution for the annually scheduled reduction in Medicare rates for physicians).

Of course, it's easy to talk big when you don't have to worry about a filibuster and the wild over-representation of tiny states. And it's even eaiser when you haven't fully spelled out the financing of the plan. When it comes time to propose new taxes or spell out cuts to providers, the prevailing unity could fall apart. Just ask Democratic leaders in the Senate.