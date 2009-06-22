In the Orange Revolution, few doubt the importance of pre-election American pro-democracy aid. However, this benefit turns to a cost when a war of rhetoric occurs. Viktor Yanukovich, the pro-Russian then-prime minister who won the first, rigged round of voting, found references to U.S. involvement to be a particularly effective tool against his opponent, eventual president Viktor Yushchenko (left). "The United States' meddling into Ukraine's internal affairs is obvious," he told the AP. "It is appearing as the financing of Yushchenko's campaign." These accusations got a wide hearing in local media, with one Ukrainian newspaper alleging that the Yushchenko was being supported by the "NATO psychological operations centre" in Portugal. Would these accusations have been made even without U.S. interference? Perhaps, but U.S. involvement gave them an air of credibility.



Kyrgyzstan, 2005:

Similar to the Orange Revolution, the extensive American support to democratic organizers here was important in setting the stage for the Tulip Revolution that overthrew dictator Askar Arayev. However, as in Ukraine, U.S. backing became an effective cudgel for Arayev to wield against dissidents once the actual revolution began. He forged a document that appeared to have been written by the U.S. ambassador, and featured such lines as, "Our primary goal...is to increase pressure upon Akaev (sic) to make him resign ahead of schedule after the parliamentary elections."

As the Obama administration ponders how to react to events in Iran, perhaps they should pay heed to Iran's own opposition leaders, who have come out against American involvement. Mohsen Kavidar, a civil rights leader and cleric, told The Daily Beast's Benjy Sarlin, "What Obama has done so far is about perfect.... The green movement for democracy and liberty Iran is independent and we don't need anything from the foreigners." Noted dissident Akbar Ganji, speaking with the Washington Independent''s Spencer Ackerman, agreed. "From my perspective, Obama has so far said he won’t meddle in Iran’s internal situation, and that’s a good, good approach," he said. Nobel laureate and human rights attorney Shirin Ebadi told the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler the same. "What happens in Iran regards the people themselves, and it is up to them to make their voices heard," she argued, adding her views on Obama's response: "I respect his comments on all the events in Iran, but I think it is sufficient."

