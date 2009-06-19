I doubt it will satisfy Krauthammer or Wolfowitz, but I think this latest comment on Iran from Obama (in an interview with CBS) is a bit tougher than past remarks:

“And I'm very concerned based on some of the tenor--and tone of the statements that have been made--that the government of Iran recognize that the world is watching. And how they approach and deal with people who are, through peaceful means, trying to be heard will, I think, send a pretty clear signal to the international community about what Iran is and--and is not.”

He also seems to be laying the groundwork for what Crowley deemed the most plausible good-case scenario: Iran stays the same, but the world (and its relationship to the Iranian regime) changes.



--Jason Zengerle

