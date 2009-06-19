From page 15 of today's Times:

So I called the Times advertising department to see how such an ad gets placed. Steph Jespersen, who is in charge of advertising accountability, informed me that the requirements to place an ad in the Gray Lady are more minimal than one may have thought. Jespersen, who knew of the ad about which I was inquiring, told me that this qualifies as an opinion ad, all of which are reviewed by their staffers. Barring any hate speech and ads for personal vendettas ("Someone can't place an ad saying their landlord hasn't turned on their water"), it only needs the name of the person or group that placed it and some form of contact information. So while the non-googleable "Committee Against Prison Move" boldly defies the rules of grammar and sentence cohesion, they do have a phone number.