Andrew Apostolou is a Senior Program Manager at Freedom House.

Ayatollah Khamenei's khutba today contained the usual threatening, interesting, and downright weird elements (click here for my rundown of which parts of his speech fell into each category). Khamenei clearly told Mousavi to stop his street protests. He warned that political leaders had a responsibility not to "break the law" as "they would be responsible for the bloodshed."

What Khamanei's full-throated support of the election results means is that the Guardian Council investigation that was triggered by complaints from Mousavi, Karroubi, and Rezaie, is not a concession at all. This outcome should surprise no one: Guardian Council investigations have been used before (notably, in 2005), and they always uphold the presidential election result.

Mousavi has yet to respond. He still intends to have his supporters demonstrate at 4 p.m. in Tehran tomorrow, and he'll be there, along with Karrubi and Khatami. Morteza Tamadon, the governor of Greater Tehran, has refused a permit for the march tomorrow, but he has denied permits for all of the previous marches. Tamadon also dropped a threat by insisting that he was glad that Khamenei had clarified matters.