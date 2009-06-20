- Not Just A Photo-Op: How The Sight Of Massive Protests Can Change A Nation's Mind, by Jack DuVall
- Why Is The Most Powerful Health Care Lobbyist Playing Nice? by Jonathan Cohn
- TNRtv: Paul Krugman Is Wrong On Financial Regulations, by Noam Scheiber
- ‘Seraphine' Reminds Us, Marvelously, Just How Eerie The Disposition Of Talent Can Be, by Stanley Kauffmann
- Europe's Disturbing New Trend Of Celebrating Its Military Deserters, by Michael B. Oren
- Sotto Voce: The Sonia
Sotomayor You Don't Know, by Jeffrey Rosen
- The Next Pakistan: Is Iran Headed Toward A Military Coup? by Abbas Milani