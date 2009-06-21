I finally got around to reading Phillip Swagel's account of the financial crisis from inside the Bush Treasury department--Swagel was assistant secretary for economic policy from late 2006 till the clock ran out this January. It's a pretty interesting document--slightly self-serving in the ways you'd expect (most, though not all, of the mistakes Swagel concedes fall into the category of "we didn't do a good enough job explaining ourselves"), but overall a pretty illuminating look at what Treasury was thinking and doing as the world melted down.

Anyway, reading it reminded me that whatever mistakes Hank Paulson may have made, we were pretty lucky to have a Treasury secretary who wasn't too proud or stubborn to change course when doing so brought him a lot of personal embarrassment and political blowback from Congress. It's not at all clear that your average high-ranking official is capable of this. Certainly not your average high-ranking Bush official.

In fact, it wasn't just one reversal but two, with the second being possibly more important--and courageous. The first, as most people probably recall, came during the second and third week of October, when Paulson set aside his plan to buy toxic assets and instead used TARP money to inject capital directly into banks. (Paulson began the injections in a famous meeting with the CEOs of the nine biggest banks on Monday, October 13.)

The second reversal came in late October. According to Swagel, Treasury was on the verge of returning to Paulson's original plan, using about $200 billion in remaining TARP money to buy up toxic assets. There seemed to be two goals at this point, one substantive and the other political. The substantive goal was to revive the market in mortgage-related assets. The political goal was to save face with Congress. Or, as Swagel says of a scaled-back version of the idea: "In even a modest size, this activity would have allowed the Secretary to say that he was fulfilling his initial promise to buy toxic assets."