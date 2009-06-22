South Carolina governor Mark Sanford seems to have disappeared for several days, elluding his security detail and alarming the state. According to his wife, Sanford "said he needed time away from their children to write something."

Chris Cilizza comments, "pulling a disappearing act like this -- whatever the reason -- is a decidedly odd move for someone who is seen as a likely presidential candidate in 2012."

On the contrary! My guess is that, having lost his fight to turn down stimulus funds, Sanford is now going Galt. This will only endear him further to the hard-core right.

--Jonathan Chait

