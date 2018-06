More despicable details from Iran. The WSJ reports on a 19-year-old Iranian student who was shot in the head:

Upon learning of his son's death, the elder Mr. Alipour was told the family had to pay an equivalent of $3,000 as a "bullet fee"—a fee for the bullet used by security forces—before taking the body back, relatives said.

Meanwhile, Laura Rozen reports that Obama will ratchet up his rhetoric a bit at his 12:30 press conference.

--Jason Zengerle