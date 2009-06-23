That clearly should have been the headline for this piece:

Boeing Inc. again delayed the maiden flight of its 787 Dreamliner, saying a section of the aircraft needs to be reinforced.

The company, which said it will be several weeks before it will release a new flight and delivery schedule, will disclose the potential effect on earnings when it releases second-quarter results next month.

The news comes as another blow to Boeing, which had maintained that the first flight of the next generation aircraft would take place by the end of June. The Dreamliner was supposed to enter service in May 2008, but its complexity has led to production problems and has postponed launch and delivery dates.