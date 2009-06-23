Hadn't heard this detail in today's Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Amir minces no word in expressing his outrage over a statement by Meir Dagan, the chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, who told a parliamentary committee last week that the extent of fraud in Iran's contested presidential elections was no worse than what happens in liberal democracies.

Mr. Amir is Menashe Amir, an Iranian-born Israeli and proprietor of a daily, Persian-language broadcast into Iran from Jerusalem, which is apparently attracting enough of a following these days to have earned a mention from the Ayatollah Khamenei himself in Friday's sermon. (Not a favorable one, alas...)

I can think of reasons why the Mossad would believe the election wasn't stolen--it wouldn't shock me if the spy agency didn't rate the strength of the Iranian reformist movement very highly--but it's interesting nonethless.

--Noam Scheiber