Yes, it was flaky and probably even reckless for Mark Sanford to go AWOL. Returning to work, say, sometime on Monday would've been a whole lot better than his planned return tomorrow. But I hope that amid the ridicule and retribution people will also stop to ask when it became outright bizarre for a man to to want to--god forbid--unplug and enjoy a little solitude. Especially in a world like this.



--Michael Crowley