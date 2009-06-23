Krugman makes a good point about the opposition:

In fact, I may have a new hypothesis about the political economy of the health care fight. One thing that’s obvious, if you look at the balking Democrats I chided in today’s column , is that almost all of them come from states with small population. These are also, by and large , states in which one or at most two private insurers dominate the market.

So here’s a suggestion: while the opponents of a private plan [think he means public plan] say that they’re trying to defend market competition, what they’re actually doing is defending lucrative local monopolies.