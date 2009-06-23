Just to follow-up on Crowley's post, I guess the approved get-away-it-from-all strategy for government execs is golf, as Obama recently explained to CBS's Harry Smith:

Harry Smith, ANCHOR, THE EARLY SHOW: Golf. What does it do for you?

President Barack Obama: It is-- first of all, I’m terrible.

Harry Smith: I’m horrible. Worst thing I ever started. Best thing I’ve ever done.

Pres. Obama: It is the--. It is the only time that for 6 hours. First of all that I’m outside.

Harry Smith: uh huh, uh huh.

Pres. Obama: And second of all, where you almost feel normal. In the sense that you’re not in a bubble. There are a whole bunch of secret service guys, but they’re sort of in the woods.

Harry Smith: Uh huh. Uh huh.

Pres. Obama: And when you’re up there in the--

Harry Smith: Uh huh.

Pres Obama: And you’re hacking away, and hitting some terrible shot and your friends are laughing at you.

Harry Smith: Uh huh.

Pres. Obama: You know. It- It feels as if you know- you’re-you’re out of the container.

Harry Smith: Yeah.

Pres. Obama: And that’s actually-. I realize now--It’s as-- as close as you’re going to get to being outside of this place.