This just in, via press release:

Health Insurance Insider to Testify Before Senate



Washington, DC -- Wendell Potter, a former health insurance industry insider, will testify before the full Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday June 24, 2009 at 2:30 p.m. EST, exposing the health insurance industry's resistance to needed health care reform.



Mr. Potter spent more than 20 years as a public relations executive for two large health insurers--CIGNA and Humana--but left the industry after witnessing practices he felt harmed American health care consumers. To him, there was a heart-breaking discrepancy between Americans struggling to find affordable, comprehensive coverage and wealthy insurance executives who based their premium charges--and coverage decisions--on profits rather than people's health care needs. He has decided to come forward in the hopes of stopping the health insurance industry from once again derailing meaningful reform.

