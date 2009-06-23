Speaking at the Independence Institute’s annual Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Party, Samuel Wurzelbacher pointed out how lame the United States was under Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, and John Quincy Adams:

“This country has been great for over 180 years,” Wurzelbacher said after urging folks to study the Constitution. It wasn’t clear whether something happened in the late 1820s to make the United States great, but other than a few puzzled glances from the crowd, everyone went with it.

I'm guessing he feels things began looking up for the country following the 1827 incorporation of the B&O railroad. Wurzelbacher also declared that he had no intention to run for office ("Absolutely not. Grassroots is where it's at"), suggested he might market "Joe the Plumber" Christmas ornaments, and shared his thoughts on the 2012 GOP presidential contenders:

Wurzelbacher dismissed Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (”No … no”), before sounding like Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin might be his choice. “Sarah Palin? Maybe,” he said. “She’s a nice lady and I like her. She doesn’t have that gleam of power in her eyes.” Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee won some praise from Wurzelbacher, who ultimately said he worried the candidate was giving in to his handlers.

Of course, any one of them would be better than that poseur Jefferson.

--Christopher Orr

