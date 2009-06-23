...is here 10 years early, as far as the job market goes. BusinessWeek economist Michael Mandel has a depressing graph today showing that there are just 1.1 percent more jobs (about 1.1 million) in the private sector than there were a decade ago, by far the worst performance since 1949:





Over the same period, public payrolls grew by 2.4 million jobs, or about 10 percent. (Though one thing to keep in mind when looking at the headline number here is that the population of prime-age workers (25-54) grew by only 4.5% over the same period, so there may be a partial supply explanation as well.)

From Mandel: