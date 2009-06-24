-
The End Of Doctors: Should Patients Be Put In Charge Of Their Own Medical Treatment? by Sherwin B. Nuland
-
Moussavi The Architect: What We Can Learn About The Iranian Opposition Leader From His Other Career, by James Gardner
-
Washington Diarist: A Personal Footnote To The Remarkable Story Of Bruno Schulz, by Leon Wieseltier
-
Don't Let Seven Senators Decide What Health Care Reform Looks Like! by Harold Pollack
-
A Field Guide To How The Iranian Military Can Be Flipped, by Amanda Silverman
-
The Obama Method: His Rhetoric May Be Conciliatory, But His Strategy Is Ruthless, by Jonathan Chait
-
What The Arab World Is--And Isn't--Saying About The Protests In Iran, by by Josie Delap and Robert Lane Greene
