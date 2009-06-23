I'll be discussing that question, and related issues, on Wednesday as a guest at NPR's "On Point," which is broadcast from Boston's WBUR and available, post-broadcast, on the show's website.

I'll be appearing alongside economist Gail Wilensky. She's more conservative than I am. In the past, she's advised George H.W. Bush and John McCain, among others. She's also, as they say in Boston, wicked smart.

Actually, there's usually another, colorful adjective between "wicked" and "smart." But it's not suitable for a family blog.

In any event, it should be a pretty good discussion.