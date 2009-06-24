Chuck Todd notes that some scary partisan discipline is being meted out on health care reform:

Earlier in the "First Thoughts" update, we hinted about how politically treacherous it can be to cross the Democratic Party campaign apparatus that is supporting the president on health care reform. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is finding out the hard way. Here's that previously referenced release put out by AFSCME pres. Gerald McEntee, who has been keeping somewhat of a low profile these last few months. It was a rocket.



From the release:

“Senator Feinstein’s comments today take the discussion of health care reform in the wrong direction. Fixing our health care system simply can’t wait. The millions of Americans who pay too much and still don’t get the care they need can’t wait. And the economy can’t wait. To fix the economy we must fix health care.”

Oooh -- "take the discussion of health care reform in the wrong direction"! With that sort of vicious attack, Senate Democrats are really going to be shaking in their boots.

--Jonathan Chait

