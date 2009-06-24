At least one Sanford supporter is hanging tough: the operator of the website sanford2012.org, who writes:
Where in the world is Mark Sanford?
Well, thanks to the invasive media, starting today he is back at work in Columbia. So where has he been hiding? I’ll let the government-run media fight over which trails he was at. But don’t believe for a second that his wife and other VIP’s didn’t know where he was. Quite simply, he left for a few days to clear his head. He did this without taking his private security detail, which you and I pay for. Because of this no one really wanted to tell the media where he actually was. They knew - but they were smart enough to not give it away.
Stay strong sanford2012.org guy, whoever you are.
--Jason Zengerle