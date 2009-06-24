Since Iran's presidential elections, Iranian officials say at least 17 demonstrators have been killed, over 200 people jailed, and many more exiled from the country. Many are average Iranian citizens, of the type visible on YouTube, but the jails are also filling with prominent members of Iranian society: journalists, ministers, and even a former vice president.

Click through to learn more about some of the people who have been exiled or arrested since June 12.

--Elise Foley and Sharon Eliza Nichols

Photo courtesy of Getty Images