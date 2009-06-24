The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did such a breathtakingly poor job of recognizing last year's best films that this year they're rigging the game to ensure they don't miss anything. That's right, for the first time since 1943, the Academy is expanding the field of Best Picture nominees from five to ten. I really, really wish I were joking.



Congratulations, Angels & Demons, on your upcoming nomination!

Update: Whoops, I didn't see that Michelle had beaten me to this (though I probably would've felt compelled to express my dismay regardless).



--Christopher Orr

