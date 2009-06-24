My multiple posts on the topic should not give the impression that I am or ever was a fan of the Dukes of Hazzard. Still, the bio Jason linked to of Sorrell Booke is pretty fascinating. Talk about an actor who was unlike the character he played:

Booke was born in Buffalo, New York, a cousin of Max Yasgur of Woodstock fame. Fluent in five languages (including Japanese), Booke graduated from Columbia and Yale Universities and served in the Korean War as a counterintelligence officer. ... Booke was actually only slightly overweight and wore a fat suit during the entire run of the series.

I actually think he'd have made a far better president than Haley Barbour.

--Jonathan Chait

