Wow. So Mark Sanford isn't simply the quirky, unconventional, play-by-his-own rules character who occasionally needs to go off for a little Me Time. Who could have seen that coming?

Right about now, Senator Ensign should be on line ordering the governor a big-ass box of chocolates for seizing the spotlight as this week's Stupidest Political Horndog.

Nothing for Sanford to do now but keep on following the playbook: apologize (check), refuse to discuss further, and pray for the next testosterone-addled clown to slip up soon.

Someone really should hand out cheat sheets for this kind of thing at a politician's swearing in. Could really save time.

