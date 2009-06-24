The State apparently has some of Sanford's personal emails to his Argentine girlfriend, which include this passage:

To me, and I suspect no one else on earth, there is something wonderful about listening to country music playing in the cab, air conditioner running, the hum of a huge diesel engine in the back ground, the tranquillity that comes with being in a virtual wilderness of trees and marsh, the day breaking and vibrant pink coming alive in the morning clouds - and getting to build something with each scoop of dirt.



Of course, Thoreau didn't wax lyrical about tan lines and curvy hips, about which Sanford also wrote.

A snap survey of a few friends is that the emails make him oddly more likeable. (Not sure his wife would agree, though.)



--Michael Crowley

