Barack Obama didn't break major news in his televised town hall for ABC News on Wednesday night. Instead, he used the occasion to hammer away at a key point--one that, I increasingly believe, holds the key to the entire reform debate.

On at least three separate occasions, Obama pointed out rising costs--left unchecked--are going to destroy the health care system. You might like your current insurance arrangements, Obama suggested, but there's no reason to think they'll be in place a few years from now.

At best, your plan will simply become less comprehensive and/or more expensive. At worst, it will no longer be available to you.

Or to put it more simply, change may be scary, but no change is even scarier.