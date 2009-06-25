For anyone who thought it was kind of gross when Moammar Qadhafi called Condoleezza Rice "my darling black African woman," it actually got worse. From Josh Gerstein:

When Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice visited Tripoli last year for the first time in more than 50 years, Qadhafi gave Rice a diamond ring and other items with a total value of $212,225, according to a report the State Department submitted Wednesday.

[snip]

Qadhafi's gifts to American visitors last September also reflected the personality cult he has encouraged over the years. Rice got a locket with the Libyan leader's photo in it. Her spokesman, Sean McCormack, got an $800 Men's RADO watch "with small likeness of Qadhafi's face on watch face," the State Department said in the report set to be published Thursday in the Federal Register.