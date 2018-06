The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, in downtown Manhattan across from the Foley Square Courthouse, is a federal remand center where detainees are kept while they wait for trial or other transfers. Right now it houses an unimaginably varied cast of criminals, from pirates to Ponzi-schemers.

Click through this slideshow for a look at the criminals who have called the Metropolitan Correctional Facility home.

--Sharon Eliza Nichols

Photo courtesy of Getty Images