Leslie Wayne has some bad news in today's New York Times about target-date mutual funds that are part of many 401(k) accounts:

...popular target-date mutual funds have badly missed the mark...as the stock market plummeted last year, some 2010 funds — which many investors thought would be invested safely by then to protect their nest eggs — lost 40 percent of their value. That showing was even worse than that of the Standard & Poor’s 500, which fell 38.5 percent.

While this sounds shockingly bad, it's worth pointing out that if only a few of these funds performed worse than the S&P 500, it wouldn't necessarily mean there is widespread poor judgement among target-date fund managers. The following chart shows a density plot for one-year returns of 171 target-date funds listed on Morningstar that had both "2010" in their names and data for one-year returns:

The red line shows the one-year return for the S&P 500 (Morningstar's and Wayne's numbers for the S&P 500 are a bit different. For the sake of consistency in the chart I used Morningstar's S&P 500 loss which was 31.45%). While only two funds earned positive returns in the past year, only six that did worse than the S&P 500. So the typical investor in these funds was better off than if they'd been in an index fund.

Still, 2010 funds as a category did worse than all bond funds over the past year which strikes me as a big problem. You'd think someone retiring in 2010 would want to be in a fund dedicated towards capital preservation, which bond funds (at least investment-grade bond funds) normally accomplish.