Recall that Tim Geithner decided to rent out his five-bedroom Tudor in the New York suburbs earlier this year after finding no takers at $1.635 million--or, later, the reduced price of $1.575 million.

Well, now it looks like FDIC chairman Sheila Bair is in the same boat. According to the Journal, Bair just took her five bedroom colonial in Amherst, Mass. off the market after being unable to sell it for $695,000, down from the initial list price of $795,000 in April. The story continues:

Ms. Bair, and her husband, Scott P. Cooper, paid $355,000 for the house in 2002. In "02 and "03 they received building permits valued at $89,500 to renovate the 1860s house., including new roofing and a counter-current basement pool. In 2006, President George W. Bush appointed Ms. Bair, then a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst's school of management, to the FDIC post, and she was one of the few officials to remain in their positions in the Obama administration.