One camp of critics of the Fed's credit easing policies has argued that the sharp increase in the money supply will lead to much higher inflation down the road.

But with rates on 10-year Treasurys on the decline since early June, the rhetoric from inflation hawks has tapered off. The pullback on both counts is probably related to fresh signs that the global slowdown is still pretty entrenched. The latest evidence being a particularly gloomy forecast from the World Bank this week.

And now some new research from the St. Louis Fed calls into question the whole idea that money supply can predict inflation levels:

This paper provides the most fully comprehensive evidence to date on whether or not monetary aggregates are valuable for forecasting US inflation in the early to mid 2000s. We explore a wide range of different definitions of money, including different methods of aggregation and different collections of included monetary assets...Our findings do not provide much support for the usefulness of monetary aggregates in forecasting inflation. [emphasis added.]

You could quibble that the "early to mid 2000s" was quite a different period than what we're going through now. And some inflation hawks could take the stand that the relationship between money supply and inflation is only evident over long time periods. But that's when you look to Japan, which despite its expansionary monetary policy nearly a decade ago is still battling deflation. From Bloomberg today: