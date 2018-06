The Waxman-Markey climate bill just passed through the House on a narrow 219-212 vote. Eight Republicans vote for it, while 44 Dems voted against it. Here's the roll call. Of course, the Senate's the big mousetrap, and I did a post a few days ago that previewed some of the clashes we can expect to see, both within the Senate, and between both chambers. I'm not convinced this thing is dead in the Senate (more on that later), but it's obviously a much steeper challenge.

--Bradford Plumer