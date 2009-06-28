I know that many of you are not nearly old enough to remember Carole King's early 60's hit lyrics for The Crystals--no, not those Kristols--called "He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss"), arranged by Phil Spector who has just received 19 years to life in a California penitentiary for murdering his girlfriend. The lyrics are still oddly and ironically relevant. Certainly against the abuse of women which is what the punch was about ... and, for that matter, also the kiss.

But, frankly, it came to mind with reference to the president's stubborn sense that his foreign policy, despite its near collapse, is a great success. And so successful, in fact, that raw and brutal facts don't cause him to pause, let alone rethink. Despite his preaching at Cairo University, almost every Muslim country has been punching him in the face, and not just on the tiresome matter of the Palestinian quarrel with history. Yet Obama still seems to feel that he is being kissed, and so he is going back for more.

One day the administration announces that it is dispatching for the first time in four years an American ambassador to Damascus. On the very morrow, the Assad regime responds during a ceremony at Quneitra, adjoining the Golan Heights and restored to the Syrians by Henry Kissinger's shrewd diplomacy, that it is ready to go to war to regain the rest of the territory captured by Israel in the truly defensive 1973 war. See a Jerusalem Post article, headlined "Syria Again Threatens War Over Golan."

Now, the fact is that the kleptocratic Ba'athist tyranny of the Assad family is reeling from the present calamitous events in Iran. The regime is built around the country's small minority of Alawites (a heretical offshoot of the Shi'a) and tightly, actually brutally, controlled by the Kalbiyaa clan and the Rasian tribe. This tells you a lot about the Syrian nation, more apparently than our oh, so clever journalists care to know. Still, who among the Arabs, except Egypt, can make a stronger case for their peoplehood.