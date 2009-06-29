A few weeks ago I wondered how FDIC chairman Sheila Bair managed to retain/grab so much authority for her agency amid Obama's regulatory overhaul despite the fact that so many of her fellow regulators and senior members of Obama's economic team seemed to dislike her:

The item was based on early reports about the administration's then-unreleased proposal--particularly the part about "resolution authority," which it looked like the FDIC was largely going to get. The Wall Street Journal ran a typical account here:

The goal is to avoid repeating a situation akin to the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., where the government had no authority to smoothly unwind the failing institution. A step such as this is expected to be exercised only rarely, and it could first require approval by the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC, people familiar with the process said. Once a company is placed into receivership, the process will likely be run by the FDIC.

Granted, even then, it sounded like Bair was going to have to huddle with Treasury and the Fed when deciding whether to seize a big financial institution. But it also sounded like she was going to be running the receivership process, which seemed to be a big deal. (After all, winding down a company frequently involves selling it off in bits in pieces, making decisions about the fate of management, etc.)

Anyway, all of that is a long-winded way of saying I don't think this was right. According to Ryan Lizza's new piece in The New Yorker, Bair will find herself as the odd regulator out if the Obama proposal is enacted as-is: