Tom Goldstein is a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and lecturer at Stanford and Harvard Law Schools. His is the founder of SCOTUSblog .



Justice Kennedy's opinion in Ricci will inevitably be put under the microscope for what it tells us about the Justices' views of how the Second Circuit panel that included Judge Sotomayor handled the case. The Justices themselves were certainly aware of the political context of Ricci in the days running up to the confirmation hearings.

I am struck by the extent to which the majority opinion largely treats the court of appeals' ruling as a non-event. To the contrary, Justice Kennedy almost seemingly goes out of his way not to criticize the decision below, notwithstanding that the Supreme Court takes a dramatically different view of the legal question. The Court indicates that the state of the law before today's ruling was "a difficult inquiry," and that its "holding today clarifies how Title VII applies." It rejects the plaintiffs' outright attack on the Second Circuit's decision as "overly simplistic and too restrictive."

Justice Ginsburg's dissent in passing takes the view that the panel's opinion followed prior Second Circuit precedent. Then the dissenters (in a footnote noted by Jonathan Adler) elect not to remand--which would have made the judgment 9-0--and instead explain why the city should prevail, albeit on a different ground. But they avoid making their disagreement with the court of appeals particularly explicit.