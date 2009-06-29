A new poll of Palestinians says the militant group's popularity is on the wane, with Fatah more popular (but only in relative terms, at 35 percent to 19 percent).

Meanwhile, cynicism about the future still reigns:

The poll also found that most Palestinians do not have high expectations of U.S. President Barack Obama, and think that he will not have an impact on negotiations with Israel.



More than 49 percent of the respondents said that Obama's policies would not impact the peace process, compared with 35.4 percent who believe that Obama's policies will improve the chances for peace.



