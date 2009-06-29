1) Movieline suggests, again optimistically, that adding more nominees would not have affected the outcome last year, though I'm not so sure. Slumdog Millionaire presumably benefited from the fact that it was up against a vote-splitting slate of self-consciously worthy, earnest nominees: three adapatations (Frost/Nixon, The Reader, Ben Button) and a biopic that drew heavily on an already-Oscar-approved documentary (Milk). Would more popular, and (to my mind) more inventive, competitors such as Wall-E and Dark Knight have siphoned away enough Slumdog votes to enable Milk to win on a wave of liberal high-mindedness? Perhaps not, but I wouldn't count out the possibility.

2) Today, in Other Shoe news, the Academy announced it would be dropping the Irving G. Thalberg lifetime achievement award from the ceremony--gotta make room for all those Best Picture clips!--and, in some circumstances, dropping the Best Song category as well. The latter also seems a response to last year's awards, when Bruce Springstein's heavily favored theme for The Wrestler somehow failed to be nominated. Here again, the assumption seems to be that the Academy can't be trusted to get it right, though the solution is an opposite one: Don't let them nominate anything! I won't pretend I don't see the appeal...

--Christopher Orr

