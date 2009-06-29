AP:

Afghanistan's counternarcotics minister says his country's drug policy is "perfect."

Gen. Khodaidad said Sunday that Afghanistan has achieved "a lot of success" with its anti-drug strategy — which relies heavily on manual eradication of opium poppy fields.

The U.S. on Saturday announced it would no longer support efforts to eradicate poppy plants — branding such efforts as a "waste of money."

Khodaidad, who goes by one name, also said the Afghan government is waiting to see the new U.S. strategy and that officials would work with their American counterparts on it.

Still he says there is no "deficiency" in the Afghan strategy.