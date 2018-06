Sunday marked the fortieth anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which began when patrons of a Greenwich Village gay bar fought back against a police raid. Though gay civil rights activism wasn't new, the events at Stonewall Inn are credited with catalyzing the development of an organized gay pride movement.

--Elise Foley



Courtesy of Columbia University and Getty Images