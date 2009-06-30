Bernie Madoff has been sentenced to 150 years in prison. He deserves every minute of his stay, although he probably doesn't deserve the comparatively lush prison arrangements made for white collar criminals. After all, this crime was about as intricately planned and self-consciously executed as any financial transgression in history.



I know that many very smart people still don't get the particulars of Madoff's depravity. If you don't (and even if you do and want to know more), the scholar of business iniquity Edward Jay Epstein has written a lucid exposition with more proof than a lot of folk thought possible to muster without subpoena powers.



What's more, Epstein now brings to the line-up a few of Madoff's associated culprits who have received neither the attention nor the justice which has now been meted out to the great swindler. But there are more to come.