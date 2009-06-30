Global climate talks tend to involve all sorts of peer pressure. Europe urges the United States to do more. The United States presses China to do more. Developing countries ask wealthy countries to do more. But does all this nagging ever work? Sometimes yes, sometimes not at all. Consider Japan and Russia.

Earlier this month, the Japanese government divulged its plans to cut greenhouse-gas emissions 15 percent below 2005 levels by 2020, an announcement that was greeted with… near-universal derision. After all, those goals are even weaker than U.S. targets—even the much-criticized House climate bill would still cut emissions 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.

Now, Japan got a slightly unfair rap, especially since, unlike the United States or Europe, it was planning to meet those targets without relying on (often shady) international offsets. Still, it's true that Japan's new goals were only a fingernail more ambitious than what the country had earlier pledged under the Kyoto Protocol, and they were nowhere near what scientists have deemed necessary to prevent catastrophic temperature rises (for wealthy countries, the IPCC has urged a 25 to 40 percent below 1990 levels).

Turns out, all that criticism may have done the trick. As Noah Buhayar of The Wall Street Journal reports, Japan's environmental minister, Tetsuo Saito, recently said that the country was reconsidering its goals and may seek deeper cuts. On the downside, some of Japan's additional cuts through… international offsets. Still, it's a sign that all this gabbing at all these international forums, however slow and frustrating, might actually work to push countries to do more.