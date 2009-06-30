In the latest issue of Fast Company, Tyler Cowen makes the intriguing claim that with the advent of the web, there is a lot of domestic product that's not being captured by a measure like GDP:

The traditional gauge of economic success is profit, but over time we'll find that such statistics as measures of GDP tell us less and less about broader efforts to improve human well-being. Much of the Web's value is experienced at the personal level and does not show up in productivity numbers. Buying $2 worth of bananas boosts GDP; having $20 worth of fun on the Web does not. And this effect is a big one. Each day more enjoyment, more social connection, and, indeed, more contemplation are produced on the Web than had been imagined even 10 years ago. But how do we measure those things?

As Felix Salmon pointed out, this is not necessarily a new argument. There've been numerous complaints in recent years that GDP doesn't capture everything we'd want to know about an economy's health -- i.e. sustainability, mental effects on the populace (happiness), etc. In fact, last fall, France commissioned Joseph Stiglitz, Amartya Sen, and others to come up with a metric for economic growth that would include non-monetary components.

Unfortunately, the prospects for a mental-health tracker still seem a ways off. Or impossible, says Yale's William Nordhaus in a new paper:

Assume for purposes of discussion that we have developed a perfect hedonimeter based on brain scanning, and further that we have accurate techniques that map how brain images correspond to reported pain, pleasure, sadness, sweetness, or ther features of reported emotions. Perhaps we can even calibrate the level of pain or frustration that would make me frown or grind my teeth. Would it make any sense to add these together, or to average these emotions?

Nordhaus says no for three reasons: